What is expected in the Dáil today

Today the 33rd Dáil meets for the first time since the General Election on February 8.
While the 160 elected TDs will choose their Ceann Comhairle, or speaker of the House, it is not expected anyone will succeed in their bid to be elected Taoiseach.
There are two candidates contesting the position of Ceann Comhairle – outgoing chair Sean Ó Fearghaíl and Independent TD Denis Naughten.
With proceedings commencing at 12pm this is what we can expect to happen.
TDs will gather and the Clerk of the Dáil will commence with:
As no leader is expected to win a nomination to become Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar will then travel to Aras an Uachtarain to tender his resignation to President Michael D Higgins.
Mr Varadkar will then continue on in office on an acting basis, and his first order of business is to travel to Brussels and attend the EU summit of leaders.