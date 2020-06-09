'What have I done for the migrant woman coming after me?': Kerry woman details racist abuse suffered in Ireland

An Irish woman has described her experiences of racism.

Amano Miura says Ireland needs to confront hate speech and violence inflicted on minorities, but also so-called casual forms of racism.

Ms Miura says people of colour have to deal with microaggression, coping with comments or actions that are based on assumptions about race and nationality.

The Kerry woman says recent marches across Ireland highlight the oppression minorities have to endure.

She has been asked on occasion where she is really from, regularly faces abuse on the street in public, and says she has become resigned to the fact that no bystander will intervene.

She says: "I'm well accustomed to the fact that no one else is prepared to intervene so my defense is going to be playing up my Irishness.

"I'm going to start acting like: 'I've lived here my whole life, I'm a Kerry woman, I speak better Irish than you.'

"But what have I done for the migrant woman coming after me? By pacifying the aggressor by trying to prove my Irishness I'm actually undermining the fact that I deserve to be respected."