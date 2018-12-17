'What employer would allow drink to be consumed by staff in their workplace?' - Publican calls for Dáil bar to be shut

Publicans in Kerry have backed a motion calling for the closure of the Dáil bar.

Killarney publican Sean O'Mahony brought the proposal before a recent meeting of the Kerry branch of the Vintners' Federation.

He wants to see the bar in the Houses of the Oireachtas in Dublin shut, saying TDs and senators shouldn't be drinking while undertaking their work.

The motion will go before the Vintners' Federation of Ireland's National Congress in the New Year.

"There's a facility in place in Dáil Éireann where our politicians can consume alcohol while working and passing legislation on behalf of the people of Ireland.

"This might explain the current state of our country," he added.

Is it appropriate that guests visiting the Dáil see politicians, not all of them, socialising in the Dáil bar consuming alcohol?

"Why should the taxpayer fund the Dáil bar? What employer would allow drink to be consumed by staff in their workplace?"