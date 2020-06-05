What coronavirus lockdown relaxations are in Phase 2+?

Ireland will commence what the Taoiseach has described as “phase two plus” of its lockdown exit plan on Monday.

Here are some of the relaxations that will come into effect next week:

– People can travel within their own county, or up to 20 km from your home, whichever is greater. These travel limits will be lifted from the end of June.

– Groups of up to six people will be able to interact with each other indoors or outdoors, once they keep at least 2m apart. Groups of up to 15 will be able to meet for outdoor sporting activities. Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

– For those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, it will be possible to welcome a small number of visitors into your home, with physical distancing observed.

– Shops will also provide dedicated hours for those who are over 70 or in an at risk group.

– All retail stores can reopen, but opening times will be staggered to relieve pressure on public transport. People are encouraged to shop locally, shop safely and support businesses in their community.

– Up to 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals of loved ones. Horses race at The Curragh, Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)

– Public libraries will commence re-opening.

– Playgrounds can reopen and outdoor camps for children can also be run, once there are no more than 15 people involved.

– Certain types of elite sports training will also be possible.

– More people will be able to return to work, including all those who work on their own or whose work can be done safely while staying 2m apart from others. Working from home should remain the norm for those who can do so.

– Marts can re-open and horse and greyhound racing can resume without spectators.