'What are ye elected for, at all?' - FG Minister hits out at Sinn Féin as Eoghan Murphy survives no-confidence vote

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 07:38 AM

The Government has survived a no-confidence vote prompted by soaring homelessness numbers.

Sinn Féin tabled the parliamentary device aimed at putting pressure on housing minister Eoghan Murphy over what campaigners claimed was a crisis.

Last night the motion was defeated; 49 votes in favour to 59 against, with 29 abstentions, following a bad-tempered and barbed debate.

The number without shelter has risen relentlessly, to around 10,000, prompting mass street demonstrations and property occupations.

Last night, Fine Gael Minister Michael Ring launched a stinging attack on Sinn Féin.

He said: "What are ye elected for, at all? You cannot take part and be out there protesting everything and that's what this side of the house does all the time.

"Protest, protest, protest. This Minister is providing solutions."

Across the country frustration at the housing crisis is turning into anger

However, Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris hit out at Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for defeating the motion and their handling of the housing crisis.

Mr Ferris said: "This Government have to be held to account and you are propping them up and continue to prop them up.

"You are an absolute disgrace, but you are no different to what you ever were."

His party colleague, Eoin O Broin, said the Government continued to under-invest in social and affordable housing and relied on the private sector to meet housing demand.

He told the Dáil: “Across the country frustration at the housing crisis is turning into anger.

“Take Back The City are giving voice to the locked out generation.”

The Dublin representative said child homelessness was up by 77% and pensioner homelessness elevated by 80%.

Mr O Broin claimed the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland programme had failed and overall homelessness increased by 60% since the plan was published two years ago.

Property rental rates in the capital have increased considerably in recent times as Ireland recovered from near-financial collapse.

We have a plan, it is working

The Government has said the housing crisis stemmed from policies of “greed and mismanagement” during the boom-time Celtic Tiger years of more than a decade ago when its political opponents were in power.

Housing minister Eoghan Murphy has survived a motion of no confidence. Brian Lawless/PA.

Mr Murphy accused his opponents of indulging in short-term thinking and populism.

He said: “Some people want to believe that these issues would be solved overnight.

“That is dishonest and it is wrong. We have a plan, it is working.”

Fianna Fáil said it was abstaining from voting on the no-confidence motion. The opposition Labour Party voted in favour along with a collection of other left-wing representatives.

Fine Gael’s Government front bench was packed.

Mr Murphy sat beside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a speculated rebellion by a junior minister failed to materialise.

Health minister Simon Harris said: “There is no silver bullet or magic wand or one measure,this is a hard slog.”

Mr Varadkar has accused Sinn Féin of tabling the motion purely for political reasons and not really caring about people.

He has said 20,000 new homes would be built this year and that by 2020 that figure would reach 25,000 annually.

Rebuilding Ireland, the Government’s flagship housing programme, commits to meet the housing needs of 135,000 households in need of social housing by 2021.

A group of about 1,000 housing protesters staged a mass demonstration in Dublin last weekend to highlight the issue.

Take Back The City brought traffic to a standstill on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares as demonstrators took part in a sit-down protest.

- Press Association


