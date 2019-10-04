News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Whale spotted in River Liffey found dead near Dublin Port

Whale spotted in River Liffey found dead near Dublin Port
Picture: Stella Maris Rowing Club Facebook
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 05:30 PM

A whale that was spotted in the River Liffey this week has been found dead near Dublin Port.

Port workers found the 25ft long juvenile fin whale this morning.

The whale was originally thought to be a Minke whale but is now believed to have been a fin whale – the second biggest animal in the world after the blue whale.

Conal O’Flanagan, of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, said the whale was first spotted swimming very close to the shore near Howth in Dublin.

“It is quite unusual to see a whale that size swimming in shallow water so we knew he was ill or in trouble.”

The whale was spotted by members of the public on Wednesday, swimming near Dublin Port.


“We’re not sure why he ended up there but when we seen him, it was clear he was in ill health and disorientated. You would usually spot fin whales in deeper water further down the east coast in Co Waterford. He was a long way from his hunting ground,” said Mr Flanagan.

He said the whale was regarded as a hazard to ships in the area so its remains have been towed further out to sea where they are expected to sink.

READ MORE

Fota Island Resort apologises but refuses to honour Santa tickets mistakenly sold at discount


whalefin whaleDublin

More in this Section

Youth charged with defiling 13-year-old girl while comforting her after another youth had sex with herYouth charged with defiling 13-year-old girl while comforting her after another youth had sex with her

Sinn Féin candidate selection throws up election conundrums for other parties in KerrySinn Féin candidate selection throws up election conundrums for other parties in Kerry

Taoiseach willing to consider Brexit extension but would prefer a dealTaoiseach willing to consider Brexit extension but would prefer a deal

23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year


Lifestyle

If you've grown chillies this year, you may want to know which chilli goes best in which dish, writes Hannah Stephenson.Hot tips on the perfect chillis

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

You must be female and aged 14 or over to stay at the Som Dona Hotel.No men allowed: Majorca resort becomes ‘first hotel’ in Spain to cater exclusively for women

Spitalfields is the new ‘Restaurant in a Pub’ from Stephen McAllister, who you will know from the telly.Restaurant review: Spitalfields, 25 The Coombe - Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »