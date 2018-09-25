Home»Breaking News»ireland

Wexford woman collects second €50k scratch card win in five months

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

A Wexford woman has collected her second €50,000 National Lottery scratch card in less than six months.

And what's more is she bought them in the same shop.

That lucky shop is the Kiosk in the Abbey Centre in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

It was April when she first came through the doors of the National Lottery Winner’s Room to collect her €50,000 prize on an All Cash Platinum scratch card.

Today, she was back in the same seat in the Winner’s Room claiming another €50,000 she won on the same All Cash Platinum game.

The Wicklow winner said: “It’s amazing. I really cannot believe it. I bought a few things for the house with the last win and still have a huge chunk of it left.

"So this win will allow us to share it out among the family. I was in the Kiosk and just thought I’d buy a Platinum just to try my luck again and I just cannot believe that it was another winner.

"My husband is claiming that he has lucky hands as he scratched both cards but I told him that it’s my feet that are lucky as I was the one who walked to the shop to buy the cards when I was out.”


