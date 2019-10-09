News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wexford plane crash victim to be buried today

The scene of the crash at Duncormick, Co. Wexford, last night. Picture: Patrick Browne
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 07:15 AM

The funeral mass of one of the two men killed in a plane crash in Wexford at the weekend is to take place later.

John Finnan was in the two-seater aircraft when it came down in the south of the county on Sunday evening.

John Finnan from Naas in Co. Kildare and Peter Tawse from New Ross in Co. Wexford died after the aircraft they were in got into difficulty near Duncormick at around 6pm on Sunday.

It is understood they were on a local flight from Taghmon Airfield when the crash happened.

The Irish Aviation Authority along with investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Unit have been carrying out assessments of the scene.

The aircraft has since been removed to the AAIU facility in Gormanstown Co. Meath for further examination.

A spokesperson for the body says a preliminary report into the circumstances of the crash is expected in the next 30 days.

The funeral mass of Mr Finnan, who was 58, will take place at midday today at St. Michael's Parish Church in Athy.

It will be followed by burial in St Michael's New Cemetery.

The funeral of Mr Tawse will take place in Wexford on Friday.

