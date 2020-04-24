News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wexford man jailed for selling drugs at Forbidden Fruit festival

Wexford man jailed for selling drugs at Forbidden Fruit festival
File image
By Brion Hoban
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 01:31 PM

A man who fled from gardaí after being observed selling drugs at a music festival has been jailed for 18 months.

Anthony Maguire, 30, of Beachside Avenue, Riverchapel, Courtown, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Co Dublin, on June 3, 2017.

Today, the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that during the Forbidden Fruit music festival in 2017, gardaí in plain clothes observed Maguire engaging in a number of drug transactions.

Maguire resisted attempts by gardaí to search his bag and attempted to flee, but was more compliant following his arrest. MDMA tablets were discovered in his bag with a total value of €3,468.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned the case for 12 months in March 2019 and remanded Maguire on bail under the supervision of the Probation Service.

She said she did so on the back of a probation report which detailed his positive changes regarding his drug addiction since the offence and his obtaining employment.

Derke Cooney BL, defending, said that a few days after being remanded on bail, his client's father died by suicide.

He said that his client was then involved in a motorcycle accident in April 2019 which resulted in him sustaining serious injuries and in the death of his friend.

Judge Greally said Maguire's probation supervision “never got off the ground” and there had been a complete relapse into drug use. She noted that the accused has also accumulated further convictions.

She said she took into account the explanation given that he had a significant drug debt through his own addiction at the time of the offence.

She said she gave him credit for his plea of guilty and his expression of remorse.

Judge Greally sentenced Maguire to two and a half years imprisonment, but suspended the final 12 months of the sentence on strict conditions including that he follow all directions of the Probation Service for 12 months post-release.

READ MORE

Boy B dismisses lawyers; appeal against conviction for Ana Kriégel murder will not proceed today

More on this topic

Couple living 100m from site challenge planned forest near Cavan's Marble Arch CavesCouple living 100m from site challenge planned forest near Cavan's Marble Arch Caves

Former Grafton Group chairman may seek injunction to stop closed AGMFormer Grafton Group chairman may seek injunction to stop closed AGM

Three due in court in connection with €64k cannabis seizureThree due in court in connection with €64k cannabis seizure

Probationary garda launches High Court bid against decision to dispense with her servicesProbationary garda launches High Court bid against decision to dispense with her services


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Large scale garda operation to enforce Covid-19 restrictions at weekendLarge scale garda operation to enforce Covid-19 restrictions at weekend

Emigration museum opens 'stay-at-home library' for elderly Irish diasporaEmigration museum opens 'stay-at-home library' for elderly Irish diaspora

Third of NI coronavirus-related deaths occur in care homes, figures suggestThird of NI coronavirus-related deaths occur in care homes, figures suggest

Temperatures to hit 20C this weekend as public urged to stay at homeTemperatures to hit 20C this weekend as public urged to stay at home


Lifestyle

As social distancing restrictions continue, here are a few ways to give your mood and wellbeing a boost.10 ways to care for your mental health in lockdown

Internet addiction expert Brad Marshall outlines how to regulate teens’ screen time both during lockdown and after it’s all over.How can I reduce my child’s screen time without causing a row?

This week I’ve written out a squat circuit. Squats are a go-to exercise for me.Derval O'Rourke: 'In our new sedentary world, squats offer the best overall workout'

Dinner for one? It doesn’t have to be.New rules, I count 'em: Your guide to throwing a digital dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »