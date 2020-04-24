Wexford man jailed for selling drugs at Forbidden Fruit festival

A man who fled from gardaí after being observed selling drugs at a music festival has been jailed for 18 months.

Anthony Maguire, 30, of Beachside Avenue, Riverchapel, Courtown, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Co Dublin, on June 3, 2017.

Today, the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that during the Forbidden Fruit music festival in 2017, gardaí in plain clothes observed Maguire engaging in a number of drug transactions.

Maguire resisted attempts by gardaí to search his bag and attempted to flee, but was more compliant following his arrest. MDMA tablets were discovered in his bag with a total value of €3,468.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned the case for 12 months in March 2019 and remanded Maguire on bail under the supervision of the Probation Service.

She said she did so on the back of a probation report which detailed his positive changes regarding his drug addiction since the offence and his obtaining employment.

Derke Cooney BL, defending, said that a few days after being remanded on bail, his client's father died by suicide.

He said that his client was then involved in a motorcycle accident in April 2019 which resulted in him sustaining serious injuries and in the death of his friend.

Judge Greally said Maguire's probation supervision “never got off the ground” and there had been a complete relapse into drug use. She noted that the accused has also accumulated further convictions.

She said she took into account the explanation given that he had a significant drug debt through his own addiction at the time of the offence.

She said she gave him credit for his plea of guilty and his expression of remorse.

Judge Greally sentenced Maguire to two and a half years imprisonment, but suspended the final 12 months of the sentence on strict conditions including that he follow all directions of the Probation Service for 12 months post-release.