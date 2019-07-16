News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wexford man avoids jail after agreeing not to interfere with property in receivership

Wexford man avoids jail after agreeing not to interfere with property in receivership
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 03:43 PM

A Co. Wexford man has avoided being sent to jail after he agreed before the High Court to comply with orders not to interfere with a property in receivership.

Wexford man avoids jail after agreeing not to interfere with property in receivership

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds had previously warned Arthur O'Neill that unless he abided with orders regarding a property located at Askinvillar Upper, Kiltealy, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, she would have no option other than to send him to jail for contempt.

Receiver Mr Ken Fennell brought proceedings against Mr O'Neill claiming that he was in contempt of an injunction granted last March restraining Mr O'Neill from entering, or from interfering with the property.

The matter had been adjourned to today's sitting of the High Court, to allow Mr O'Neill to consider his position and obtain legal advice.

Mr O'Neill gave a sworn undertaking before Ms Justice Reynolds today to comply with the orders. He had raised concerns about tenants who he said had leases in respect of the property.

However, Ms Justice Reynolds said any issue regarding any purported lease or leases in respect of the property was a matter for another day, and that the court was only concerned in dealing the issue of contempt.

The Judge adjourned the matter to Friday to see if the orders are complied with.

READ MORE

Occupiers of building deemed not safe to live in ordered by court to leave property

Mr Fennell, represented in Court by John Kennedy Bl, claimed Mr O'Neill of Marshallstown, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, was in contempt of court and has brought proceedings seeking Mr O'Neill's attachment and committal to prison.

Mr O'Neill and others have re-entered the property and have prevented the receiver from taking possession of the premises, he claimed.

In addition, without the receiver's consent, the property has been offered for rent on websites popular with tourists to rent for over €250 per night, including rent.ie, holidaylettings.co.uk, vrbo.com, and hometogo.com.

Following his appointment as receiver by Promontoria (Finn) Ltd over the property in 2017 the receiver has been prevented from advancing the receivership by Mr O'Neill.

The receiver, who was appointed over an alleged failure to satisfy a demand to repay €2m arising out a loan advanced to Mr O'Neill and his wife, secured an injunction against Mr O'Neill preventing him from interfering with the property.

Mr O'Neill appealed that order, but there is no stay on the order.

In breach of those orders, Mr Fennell claimed Mr O'Neill re-entered the property which had been secured by the receiver's agents last May and, along with others, the defendant continues to exercise control over the property.

Mr Fennell also claimed that earlier this month a barricade including supporters of Mr O'Neill, members of the Yellow Vest movement and vehicles were placed outside the gate of the property.

READ MORE

Occupiers of building deemed not safe to live in ordered by court to leave property

More on this topic

Garda admits to possessing around €100 worth of cocaineGarda admits to possessing around €100 worth of cocaine

Jail for man discovered with large amount of stolen money in underwearJail for man discovered with large amount of stolen money in underwear

Judge rules man is unfit to stand in sexual assault trial due to mental disorderJudge rules man is unfit to stand in sexual assault trial due to mental disorder

Schoolgirl who fractured her ankle jumping off trampoline settles case for €35kSchoolgirl who fractured her ankle jumping off trampoline settles case for €35k

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live 'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live

Eamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into GovernmentEamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into Government

Grieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstopGrieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstop

Dad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay openDad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay open


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »