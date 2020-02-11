'We've got to rise above that' - Father of man killed in Omagh bombing criticises Cullinane comments

The father of a man killed in the Omagh bombing is strongly criticising controversial comments made by a Sinn Féin TD.

Waterford's David Cullinane shouted 'Up the Republic, Up the Ra, Tiochfaidh ár Lá' at a event in a pub on Sunday night.

The comments were captured on video, as he celebrated his re-election to the Dáil.

Michael Gallagher, who son Aiden was murdered in the Omagh bombing in 1998, says his comments were inappropriate.

"We've got to rise above that. We've got to make sure that we create a future that those things never happen again, that our children will never hear the sound of bombs or bullets in the street," he said.

"This man could find himself in a very responsible position in Government.

"He should use that influence for good and not look back. It's not helpful," he added.