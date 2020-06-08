Westmeath school apologises after 'deeply offensive' clips appear online

Management at a secondary school in Athlone has apologised for the "hurt and upset" caused after what it called "deeply offensive video clips" appeared online in which one of its students appears to use racist terms.

Athlone Community College issued the statement this afternoon while later today the board of management at nearby Our Lady's Bower School, which is also a second-level school, is to meet in relation to the same video clip.

Over the weekend a local woman began a petition on change.org drawing attention to the clip and making a number of allegations with regard to the two schools.

Referring directly to the video clip which petition organiser Valerie Oyiki said had surfaced recently, the petition page described the language used as "dehumanising".

Racism is traumatic and should not be tolerated anywhere.

The petition page, which had almost 3,500 signatures, also called for an investigation and added: "There should be absolutely no tolerance for racism and bigotry."

When contacted by the Irish Examiner today a staff member at Our Lady's Bower said a meeting of the board of management would be held this evening and a statement may issue afterwards.

This afternoon Athlone Community College issued its own statement.

"In recent days it has come to our attention that one of our students has participated in a number of deeply offensive video clips which have been posted, and have caused genuine hurt and upset," it said.

Athlone Community College wishes to express its sincere regret for such hurt and upset.

"Our College actively espouses the values of respect, equality and equal treatment of all persons, and this is supported by our College Policies including our Intercultural and Integration Policy, Anti-bullying Policy and our Code of Conduct. In addition, our College curriculum includes modules which specifically address issues of racism and all our students are actively encouraged to reject any kind of discrimination.

"Any student who breaches the College’s policies faces disciplinary action, and any conduct which may be criminal is reported to the Garda authorities.

"Athlone Community College reaffirms its Mission Statement and commitment where each student is cherished equally and is nurtured to a personal, intellectual and moral maturity."

It comes after St Columba's College in south Dublin announced yesterday that an independent review is to be carried out into allegations of racism at the school from some past and current students.