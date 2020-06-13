News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Westmeath man, 20s, dies after suffering injuries in tragic accident while working on car

Westmeath man, 20s, dies after suffering injuries in tragic accident while working on car
The man was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, but later died.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 01:30 PM

A man in his 20s has died in Co Westmeath after a tragic accident involving a car.

It happened at around 8pm last night in the Coralstown area of Kinnegad.

Gardaí say he suffered serious injuries after a car he was working on fell from its supports in a field.

He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, but later died.

Earlier today, a 13-year-old boy in Co Westmeath was buried after dying in a crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Joseph Anderson's funeral is on this morning at the Church of the Assumption in Delvin, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is only open to family.

The crash happened on Wednesday at Lisclougher Great when the car he and four other people were in hit a tree.

READ MORE

Two arrested in connection with €440k drug seizure in Co Clare

TOPIC: Westmeath accident

More in this Section

Accused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to courtAccused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to court

Cork burglar jailed over lockdown pintsCork burglar jailed over lockdown pints

Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend

Shoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and moreShoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and more


Lifestyle

As the director’s 48th comedy is finally released, he tells Robbie Collin why scandals – and his estranged son – won’t stop him making filmsWoody Allen: 'Ronan Farrow’s journalism is shoddy – I’m not sure his credibility will last'

Banana bread and sourdough seem to have become the recipes of these times.Making the most of leftover bananas with Michelle Darmody's recipes

There’s no denying that life has been stressful lately for a lot of people, me included.Derval O'Rourke's stress-busting strategies

One of our favourite things about making food during the summer months, apart from the obvious abundance of gorgeous fresh produce, is the greater emphasis on food that is meant to be shared.The Currabinny cooks: Sharing plates for summer with James Kavanagh and William Murray

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »