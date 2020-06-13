Westmeath man, 20s, dies after suffering injuries in tragic accident while working on car

A man in his 20s has died in Co Westmeath after a tragic accident involving a car.
It happened at around 8pm last night in the Coralstown area of Kinnegad.
Gardaí say he suffered serious injuries after a car he was working on fell from its supports in a field.
He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, but later died.
Earlier today, a 13-year-old boy in Co Westmeath was buried after dying in a crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Joseph Anderson's funeral is on this morning at the Church of the Assumption in Delvin, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is only open to family.
The crash happened on Wednesday at Lisclougher Great when the car he and four other people were in hit a tree.