News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Westmeath boy, 13, who died in car crash, to be laid to rest today

Westmeath boy, 13, who died in car crash, to be laid to rest today
Skid marks and a damaged tree trunk at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal road traffic accident at Lisclougher Great, near Delvin, Co Westmeath. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 11:24 AM

A 13-year old who died in a car crash in Co Westmeath is to be laid to rest today.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Joseph Anderson's funeral is on this morning at the Church of the Assumption in Delvin, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is only open to family.

The crash happened on Wednesday at Lisclougher Great when the car he and four other people were in hit a tree.

The incident is being investigated by GSOC, the Garda watchdog.

Following the ceremony today, Joseph will be laid to rest in the cemetery next to Delvin church.

READ MORE

Government formation: 'Significant' day ahead, Thomas Byrne predicts

More on this topic

Five dead on 'one of the worst weekends on Irish roads' in 2014

Four relatives die in Westmeath crash; pensioner killed in crash in MonaghanFour relatives die in Westmeath crash; pensioner killed in crash in Monaghan

Update: Three women and one girl killed in Westmeath crashUpdate: Three women and one girl killed in Westmeath crash

Westmeath crash 'such an awful loss of life'Westmeath crash 'such an awful loss of life'

TOPIC: Westmeath crash

More in this Section

Accused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to courtAccused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to court

Cork burglar jailed over lockdown pintsCork burglar jailed over lockdown pints

Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend

Shoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and moreShoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and more


Lifestyle

As the director’s 48th comedy is finally released, he tells Robbie Collin why scandals – and his estranged son – won’t stop him making filmsWoody Allen: 'Ronan Farrow’s journalism is shoddy – I’m not sure his credibility will last'

Banana bread and sourdough seem to have become the recipes of these times.Making the most of leftover bananas with Michelle Darmody's recipes

There’s no denying that life has been stressful lately for a lot of people, me included.Derval O'Rourke's stress-busting strategies

One of our favourite things about making food during the summer months, apart from the obvious abundance of gorgeous fresh produce, is the greater emphasis on food that is meant to be shared.The Currabinny cooks: Sharing plates for summer with James Kavanagh and William Murray

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »