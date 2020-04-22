Westlife gigs among hundreds of events cancelled or deferred

The ban on all major public gatherings until the end of August has already caused the cancellation of the Cork Summer Show, the Westlife concerts planned for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and dozens of festivals of all sizes.

It has also left the sports calendar in disarray and has cast doubt over the Rose of Tralee, National Ploughing Championships, and Electric Picnic.

On Tuesday, the Government announced that all gatherings of more than 5,000 people would not be permitted until the end of August.

The move could cost the economy €85nm, according to Colm Croffy, executive director of the Association of Irish Festivals. He said about 800 festivals and community events are affected by the move. “We have seen nothing like this ever before,” said Mr Croffy.

The decision has already forced the cancellation of huge numbers of events, including major festivals headlined by international musicians, and community events such as the Tidy Towns competition, which will not proceed for the first time in more than 60 years.

Questions remain over some events, though.

The sold-out Electric Picnic festival is due to take place just after the restrictions are currently scheduled to be lifted.

The event at the start of September would see more than 60,000 people flock to Stradbally, Co Laois, to see the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Snow Patrol, and Picture This if it goes ahead, but that looks increasingly unlikely.

Organisers are now conceding the chances of it happening are “not good”, with Denis Desmond of MCD describing it as “a long shot” that the event takes place.

A final decision on whether the National Ploughing Championships can go ahead is expected in May or June. The event, also scheduled for September, attracted 300,000 people to Carlow last year but organisers say social distancing would be a major issue.

The Rose of Tralee is similarly in the dark with organisers now exploring options for an event which attracts 100,000 people to the Kerry town each year.

They are assessing what they “could possibly deliver safely” in August.

Among the dozens of events that have already confirmed their cancellation are the Cork Summer Show, which has taken place in some form or other for 200 years.

The Munster Agricultural Society had already deferred it from June to September but now said the 2020 edition cannot proceed “taking into account the longer-term social distancing guidelines”. Refunds have been issued for tickets and competition fees.

All Together Now festival in Waterford has asked people to retain their tickets for 2021.

In a statement, organisers POD said “doing so will go a long way to our survival”, while other events, including Body & Soul, Indiependence, and the sold-out Longitude festival, say information on refunds is coming, with tickets not valid for next year’s events.

The Westlife concerts planned for the end of August in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh have been postponed for a year and are now due to take place on August 27 and 28, 2021. Tickets remain valid for those new dates.

MCD Promotions has confirmed it intends to release a fully revised schedule of events by April 28, though the promoter also said that it “will not be possible” to reschedule all events and some will be cancelled.