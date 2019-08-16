News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Western Building Systems committed to resolving structural issues in schools

Western Building Systems committed to resolving structural issues in schools
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 01:08 PM

Western Building Systems said it is committed to working with the Department of Education to resolve structural issues at a number of schools it built.

17 schools have been assessed as having similar safety issues to those identified last year in 22 others.

The company said the department promised an independent review of the schools building programme, however, it is still awaiting details of the terms of reference, the independent chair or investigators, and international best practice guidance.

The contractor said several questions have been raised, including why 42 schools previously certified by the department's own assessors were suddenly deemed to have defects.

Western Building Systems said it will again write to the Minister for Education and Skills seeking a firm deadline for the publication of the independent report.

READ MORE

Public Services Card investigation result a 'disaster of the Governments own making'

More on this topic

Govt ‘trying to deflect attention from class sizes’

Minister hails publication of school inspection reports

Hanafin to press ahead with school inspection reports

TOPIC: School inspection reports

More in this Section

Competition watchdog to review insurance marketCompetition watchdog to review insurance market

Almost €5,000 raised for family of Cork school girl, 5, who died in GermanyAlmost €5,000 raised for family of Cork school girl, 5, who died in Germany

Pupils in 36 primary schools to receive hot meals next month as part of projectPupils in 36 primary schools to receive hot meals next month as part of project

Homeowners hit by suspension of retrofit scheme need help – Sinn FéinHomeowners hit by suspension of retrofit scheme need help – Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Here are the best ways to get young children to eat veg and advises on the correct portion sizes for toddlers.Ask an Expert: How can I ensure my toddler gets enough nutrients if he doesn’t like vegetables?

The 34-year-old sportsman recently opened up a branch of cult gym F45 in Bath.Video: These high-intensity exercises are how ex-England rugby player James Haskell stays in shape

As well as helping children relax, reading them a bedtime story boosts their learning and improves bonding with parents. Lisa Salmon finds out more.6 reasons why it’s important to read bedtime stories to your children

Katie Wright asks skin experts for their advice on how to counteract the effects of blue light from digital devices.Staring at your phone could be ageing your skin – here’s what you can do about it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »