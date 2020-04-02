West Cork town provides voucher incentive for post-crisis shoppers

Shoppers in a West Cork town are getting an extra cash incentive to purchase goods locally when the Covid-19 crisis abates and all outlets begin to reopen.

Clonakilty has for some years had a voucher scheme which can be used in a number of outlets in the town.

Now its Chamber of Commerce has set aside a special fund so people buying the €50 vouchers will get a €60 voucher instead and those buying the €100 will get €120. Clonakilty Chamber has set aside €40,000 to give the extra boost to shoppers and to support local businesses in the face of the Covid-19 emergency.

Chamber administrator, Ken Hanly, said the voucher scheme was started in the town in 2013 and annually they sell around €50,000 of them: “When Clonakilty Chamber was started 10 years ago we put away some money as a ’’rainy day fund’’. At the time, we said there would be some year we’’d need it and this is the year. The great thing about this is the vouchers can only be spent in Clonakilty and nowhere else. So we will be looking after our own businesses."

Approximately 100 businesses are signed up to the scheme, ranging from hairdressers to hardware shops and some of the major supermarket chains.

A very quiet main street in Clonakilty, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Some of the businesses actually trade the vouchers with each other instead of cash.

Mr Hanly said the Chamber will set up a special kiosk in the town when the pandemic is over to sell the vouchers. Nobody will be able to buy more than €500 in vouchers so as to try to maximise the number of people they can be made available to.

“As soon as all the businesses start reopening we will publicise where we will set up the kiosk,” he said.

Chamber chairwoman, Orla O’’Donovan, said: “This will be a win-win for everybody. There is an onus on us to do the very best we can for all our members and Clonakilty town deserves our best efforts. This initiative gives the community the opportunity to enhance their spending power, simply by buying Clonakilty vouchers and spending them in the businesses around Clonakilty town. It will be shop local at its very best."

The full list of outlets participating in the voucher scheme is available at clonakilty.ie