West Cork town celebrates 'Best Kept Town' accolade

People living in a town in West Cork are celebrating its declaration as the 'Best Kept Town in Ireland'.

Bantry was awarded the accolade at a special ceremony held at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park.

Bantry was not only declared the overall winner, but it also scooped the 'Best Kept Small Town' award.

Arklow, Co Wicklow won the Best Kept Large Town category, Donaghmore, Co Tyrone won the Best Kept Village category while Bangor, Co Down won the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category.

Ireland’s Best Kept Town is an all-island competition in which some of the best towns in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition compete against their counterparts in Northern Ireland’s Best Kept competition.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, congratulated the winners of 2019 competition "and in particular Bantry, Co. Cork for winning the overall prize".

He said the competition recognises the great pride people have in their own communities, both in the Republic Ireland and Northern Ireland and said it shows how local volunteers take ownership of their surroundings and work to improve them, for both now and into the future.

(Left to right) Mary O’Regan Barsum Bantry Tidy Towns, Trish O’Brien Bantry Tidy Towns and Winnie O’Sullivan Chairperson Bantry Tidy Towns at the Awards ceremony today in Farmleigh House. Pic: Maxwellphotography.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Christopher O’Sullivan said Bantry was a very deserving winner.

"It is a place of great natural and cultural heritage and this is maintained excellently by a strong community. It’s the people of Bantry who guarantee that the Council’s investment here is well spent," he said. Bantry Tidy Towns deserve special congratulations.

County Council chief executive Tim Lucey added: “Bantry is a very important town for County, from the perspective of business, tourism and development.

"The infrastructure of Bantry town has vastly improved over the last few years and the Best Kept Town Awards recognise this. Cork County Council will continue our high level of commitment to the enhancement of Bantry.”