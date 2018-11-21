West Cork man faces prospect of trial on 42 charges of handling stolen engines and car parts

A West Cork man facing the prospect of trial by judge and jury on 42 charges of handling stolen engines and parts for cars, including BMWs, and tractors pleaded guilty today to sample charges.

The case against Gerard Holland, 65, of Tir na Nean, Lislevane near Bandon had been listed for trial on Thursday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

File image of Gerard Holland pictured on September 20, 2018.

However, his senior counsel Siobhán Lankford, today asked to have him arraigned.

He pleaded guilty to 11 sample charges on the 42-count indictment.

On various dates between September 2010 and October 2016 at his property at Lislevane, he had stolen property in his possession – namely engines and parts for cars and tractors.

The charges were all of possessing stolen property knowing it was stolen or being reckless as to whether it was stolen.

The stolen property consisted of motor engines and various car parts for four Audi A4 cars, a Volkswagen Golf, a BMW 520D, a BMW 320D, another BMW 320, a BMW 318, a New Holland TM140 tractor and a New Holland TS100 tractor.

Although the accused pleaded guilty to eleven counts, Ms Lankford accepted it was by agreement with the State that the full facts related to all 42 counts would be outlined eventually at the sentencing hearing.

“My client has made efforts at compensating the parties involved. He has handed a list to gardaí and this needs to be checked by the gardaí. He is 65. He never had difficulties like this before. I am asking for a probation report. He has health difficulties also,” Ms Lankford said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he was not convinced of the need for a probation report.

“If you have no previous convictions at 65, surely that is sufficient background," the judge said.

If you tell me his background, it is the same as reading it in a probation report.

The judge said he would ask for it if he thought it was necessary.

In terms of assessing future risk, he said: “If you do not offend until you are 65, statistically is there enough time to re-offend?”

The judge did extend free legal aid for the preparation of a medical report.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 8 next with the accused remanded on continuing bail.