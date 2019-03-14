West Cork fisherman's body found off Donegal coast

Latest:A fisherman whose body was recovered from the shoreline at Killybegs in Co Donegal today was originally from Co Cork.

File photo of boats in Killybegs Harbour

The man, who was in his 50s, worked on a Cork-based boat which had docked in the Donegal fishing port.

The man's body was recovered at 2pm, a short time after he had been reported missing.

The Harbour Office in Killybegs were alerted to the missing man and they contacted the Killybegs Coastguard and the gardaí.

Gardaí and the coastguard recovered the man's body on the shoreline in the Benroe area.

The man's remains were removed to the Mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

A Garda spokesman said the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

The man's name has not yet been released until all his relatives have been informed.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death has been launched.

However, sources say the death is being treated as a tragic accident.

