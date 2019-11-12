News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

West Clare man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of toddler

West Clare man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of toddler
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 05:14 PM

A 62-year old west Clare man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a three year old girl in March 2017.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, Senan O’Flaherty of Lower Gowerhass, Cooraclare pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention causing the death of Estlin Luna Wall at Ballyea South, Inagh on March 15th 2017.

Estlin’s father, Vincent was driving his daughter to creche in the village of Inagh around 9am on the March morning from the north Clare town of Ennistymon and Mr Wall was injured in the road traffic accident.

At court today, Mr O’Flaherty also replied ‘guilty’ when arraigned on a count of driving without due care and attention causing serious bodily harm to Vincent Wall on the same date at the same location.

Mr O’Flaherty had been due to plead not guilty to the more serious charges of dangerous driving causing the death of Estlin Wall and serious bodily harm to her father and a jury was due to be empanelled for the case.

Counsel for the State, Shane Costelloe SC told Judge Gerald Keys that the trial of the dangerous driving causing death case would take four days and run into next week.

However before Mr O’Flaherty was due to be arraigned on the dangerous driving charges, the legal teams for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and for Mr O’Flaherty entered discussions outside court.

On returning to court 30 minutes later, Mr Costelloe said that there was now an amended indictment before the court.

Counsel for Mr O’Flaherty, Michael Collins SC told the court that Mr O’Flaherty could be arraigned on counts one and two of the amended indictment that were made up of the careless driving counts.

After Mr O’Flaherty entered the two pleas of guilt, Mr Costelloe stated that it was important to point out that the family of Estlin were in court along with extended family members who have travelled from the US and other jurisdictions.

READ MORE

Jail for Bolivian woman who swallowed more than 1.3kgs of cocaine before flight to Dublin

Mr Costelloe stated that there was a third count which he didn’t think would trouble the court and asked that the case be adjourned to Wednesday (Nov 13th) where prosecution evidence will be heard.

Mr Costelloe said that victim impact statements will take some time to compile and after the prosecution evidence is heard on Wednesday, the matter can be adjourned back into the court list.

Estlin was a niece of lead singer with The Stunning, Steve Wall and she was due to celebrate her 4th birthday just under two weeks later on March 28th 2017.

On the morning of March 15th 2017, Mr O’Flaherty’s 04 registered Scania truck was travelling in the opposite direction to the Wall car in a line of traffic from Inagh to Ennistymon.

As a result of injuries sustained in the fatal incident, Estlin was resuscitated at the scene, airlifted to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Estlin’s father, Vincent suffered serious head injuries in the crash and was placed in an induced coma, missing his little girl’s funeral.

Estlin’s mother and US native, Amy allowed her daughter’s lungs and kidneys be donated to give others a chance of life and has since spoken publicly encouraging other parents to find the strength to do the same in such tragic circumstances describing Estlin as a “double life saver”.

READ MORE

'Regulations on alcohol advertising need to tackle content of ads themselves'

More on this topic

Suspended sentence for Cork man caught with child pornographySuspended sentence for Cork man caught with child pornography

Man shot dog during attempt to kill woman whose son was in relationship with former partner, alleged in courtMan shot dog during attempt to kill woman whose son was in relationship with former partner, alleged in court

Jail for Bolivian woman who swallowed more than 1.3kgs of cocaine before flight to DublinJail for Bolivian woman who swallowed more than 1.3kgs of cocaine before flight to Dublin

Company secretary did her best to deal with data request from pilot suing the IAA, court hearsCompany secretary did her best to deal with data request from pilot suing the IAA, court hears


CourtClareTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in DroghedaGardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in Drogheda

President Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in CorkPresident Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in Cork

Woman stored bag which contained €59k of drugsWoman stored bag which contained €59k of drugs

Woman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other theftsWoman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other thefts


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

WHAT do aerospace engineering and baking have in common? A lot, says scientist and Bake-Off finalist Andrew Smyth, one of the presenters of the family show Baking in Space.The Shape I'm In: Andrew Smyth - Bake-Off finalist

It would be foolish to discount all evergreen plants when seeking autumn variety, says Peter Dowdall.Showing their true colours: Don't discount all evergreen plants when seeking autumn variety

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »