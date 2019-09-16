'We're so worried about him' - Family concerned over safety of missing Donegal man

The family of a Co Donegal man missing since yesterday say they are extremely concerned about his safety.

Matthew Lafferty, aged 27, has not been seen since he left a hotel in Sligo yesterday.

Gardaí are trawling through CCTV footage looking of any sightings of the Letterkenny man after he left the Clayton Hotel around 8.30pm.

His sister Nadine said his family are extremely worried about him and that he always keeps in touch.

Nadine said "We are are all very worried as this is out of character for him as he always makes contact.

"The Gardaí have checked CCTV from the nearby bus station and other places but they have had no luck.

"We're just appealing to Matthew that if he is safe and well that he gets in contact and lets us know. We're so worried about him."