News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We're really disappointed': Illegal dumping surge reported in Ballymun and Finglas

'We're really disappointed': Illegal dumping surge reported in Ballymun and Finglas
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Dublin city council have reported a surge in illegal dumping in the Finglas and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

According to the local authority, it is battling to keep up with the demand to deal with fly-tipping, which it says is taking up valuable time and resources.

Mattresses, furniture and bags of rubbish are among the items being dumped.

Chairperson of Ballymun Tidy Towns, Robert Murphy, said it is disappointing and was first aware of the reports last week.

"There has been a huge increase in fly-tipping," he said, "the way people dispose of their rubbish."

"We're really disappointed, especially with what is going on [....] with the coronavirus."

Meanwhile, Coillte has warned anyone taking exercise at a forest park they need to be on alert for the risk of fire.

Met Éireann has raised the alert level for wildfires to orange in parts of the east and northeast.

READ MORE

Coillte cautions public about risk of forest fire

More on this topic

One person injured in collision between truck and LuasOne person injured in collision between truck and Luas

Munster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotelMunster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotel

Dublin's Custom House overhaul to allow greater public accessDublin's Custom House overhaul to allow greater public access

Dublin City Council spends €3m on legal feesDublin City Council spends €3m on legal fees


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

IDA head: Irish pharma firms can make Covid-19 testing materialsIDA head: Irish pharma firms can make Covid-19 testing materials

Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'

Families asked to step in while carers temporarily deployed to plug staffing gapsFamilies asked to step in while carers temporarily deployed to plug staffing gaps

Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford


Lifestyle

There are some seriously spectacular shots.Discover America from the air thanks to this breathtaking aerial footage

Dawn Isaac, author of 101 Things for Kids to Do Screen-Free, suggests kids should have designated daily screen-free time, and shares activity ideas.How to get kids off their screens during lockdown

A facialist explains what happens to your skin while you’re sleeping.This is why bad sleep makes your skin look terrible (and what you can do about it)

How you spend your morning is key.10 ways to start your day right in lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »