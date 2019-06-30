'We're open for business': Cork's North Main Street traders hold pop up street party

We're open for business is the defiant message from traders and residents on Cork's North Main Street who used the street's closure to hold a pop-up street party over the weekend to highlight the area’s vibrant culture.

North Main Street has been closed for over a week due to the dangerous condition of a block of buildings extending from number 62 to number 65, at least two of which will require demolition.

Saturday afternoon saw the street decorated with bunting, balloons and greenery, and tables laden with food and soft drinks donated by local businesses extending between St Peter’s exhibition centre and the road closure near the Castle Street junction.

Local resident Alice Coyle, who came up with the idea for the celebration with a neighbour, said the event was a near-spontaneous display of support for a city centre community.

“We had the idea on Tuesday and said it to a couple of businesses and it just took off. There’s a genuine sense of community and everyone gets what this is about. We want to spread a positive message about our area," Ms Coyle said.

Mick Scully of Murphy Pharmacy, Patrick Leader of Leader Menswear, Brendan O'Sullivan of Reflex Clothing and Michael Creedon of Bradley's Off-Licence.

Most of the area’s traders backed the event. Michael Creedon of Bradley’s shop and off-licence said dereliction in the area “brings down the many traders who are doing great things,” and that the street party showed there was a community built around positivity on the street.

“This is the North Main Street I know,” he said. “Real people, real community, real Cork.”

However, despite the positive atmosphere, many attendees were critical of the situation that led to the street’s closure. Maria Nuic, a pole dancing instructor from Croatia who has lived on North Main Street for four years, said city centre dereliction was “shameful.”

Attending the street party are Marija Nuic, Marta Kolasa, and Laura O'Connell.

“This wouldn’t happen in any other European city,” she said. “There are so many empty buildings here, and at the same time such high rents. If you can’t maintain a building it should be taken away from you.”

The North Main Street Trader’s Association has written to Cork City Council CEO Ann Doherty and are contemplating legal action against the building's owners for loss of earnings.

The Trader’s Association is backing business owners Hawre Kane and Ako Amiri, who have been forced to move their business, a Turkish barbers they had been operating in number 62 North Main Street, and who say the building does not need to be demolished. They are calling for an independent assessment of the building’s structure to be carried out.

Architect Kevin Smyth, speaking on behalf of the trader’s association at the street party said that they were concerned that city council had relied on a consultant’s report compiled for the buildings’ owners.

He said the issue highlighted the overall problem with dereliction in the city.

Organisers Alice Coyle with 1yo Evie and Kevin Smyth with (rear) Michael Creedon of Bradley's Off-Licence and Caoilian Sherlock of The Quarter Block Party relax on the street. The street is closed to vehicular traffic due to planned demolition works.

Cork’s historic spine is a necklace of dead buildings and empty sites,” he said. “We want city council to take control of derelict sites that are being left open to speculation from developers. Dereliction has been slowly dragging North Main Street and other streets down for years.”