News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We're on our knees': Farmers protest against 'annihilation' of family farms

'We're on our knees': Farmers protest against 'annihilation' of family farms
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 01:15 PM

Farmers are protesting outside the Dáil this afternoon against what they see as the "annihilation" of family farms.

They have driven their tractors from across the country to highlight the difficulties being faced.

Dozens of farmers have come from all over the country along with their tractors which are lining up opposite Government Buildings.

"We can't pay our bills, that's the long and the short of it," said Sam Hill from Cavan who is taking part in the demonstration.

"Everything we are selling is coming down in price and everything we buy is going up in price.

"It can't be sustained."

None of the official farming groups are involved in today's protest.

Those that are taking part have a list of eight demands they want the government to address.

They include a ban on any business in labelling imported food as Irish and a call for better prices for farming produce.

"We're on our knees, we may as well pack it in at this stage," said Ann Doherty who travelled from south Kilkenny to Dublin with her family.

"We are working at a loss every season, every year is getting worse and worse and worse.

"The government aren't listening, a lot of the national agencies aren't listening and we are trying to be heard ourselves.

"But a lot of the country is opposed to trying to support where their food comes from."

READ MORE

'Loyal' cleaner awarded €7.5k for 'unfair treatment' following return to work after surgery to deal with weight problem

More on this topic

Putting support in jeopardy: Chinese trade mission blockedPutting support in jeopardy: Chinese trade mission blocked

Beef protests continue outside meat factoriesBeef protests continue outside meat factories

'Farmers can't take anymore': Cork farmers protest outside meat plant'Farmers can't take anymore': Cork farmers protest outside meat plant

Farmers' tractor protests cause travel chaosFarmers' tractor protests cause travel chaos


TOPIC: Farmers' demonstration

More in this Section

EPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal actionEPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

Armagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrantsArmagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrants

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Esther N McCarthy finds five experts to share their tips on how to survive the festive season...without going crackersFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »