'We're on our knees': Farmers protest against 'annihilation' of family farms

Farmers are protesting outside the Dáil this afternoon against what they see as the "annihilation" of family farms.

They have driven their tractors from across the country to highlight the difficulties being faced.

Dozens of farmers have come from all over the country along with their tractors which are lining up opposite Government Buildings.

"We can't pay our bills, that's the long and the short of it," said Sam Hill from Cavan who is taking part in the demonstration.

"Everything we are selling is coming down in price and everything we buy is going up in price.

"It can't be sustained."

None of the official farming groups are involved in today's protest.

Those that are taking part have a list of eight demands they want the government to address.

They include a ban on any business in labelling imported food as Irish and a call for better prices for farming produce.

"We're on our knees, we may as well pack it in at this stage," said Ann Doherty who travelled from south Kilkenny to Dublin with her family.

"We are working at a loss every season, every year is getting worse and worse and worse.

"The government aren't listening, a lot of the national agencies aren't listening and we are trying to be heard ourselves.

"But a lot of the country is opposed to trying to support where their food comes from."