'We're not through this': Public urged to wear face covering where physical distance is not possible

Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, has said his recommendation is that people should wear face coverings if they are in a situation where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show, Dr De Gascun said it had not been his intention when commenting at the Covid Committee on Tuesday to reduce compliance.

He said his understanding of the most recent WHO recommendation (issued last weekend) was that cloth coverings can work for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.

“In that context it means previously we would have recommended masks for people who are symptomatic, masks have been used long before Covid-19 and will be used long into the future.

“People who are symptomatic, anybody with a respiratory tract infection, if they can tolerate wearing a mask they should be wearing a mask when they go into hospital, to prevent onward transmission from somebody who is infected with something be it influenza or another human coronavirus.”

Masks are also used by healthcare workers to protect themselves when providing care to people who are infected with respiratory viruses, he added.

“What we're talking about now is moving that out of the health care sector and into the community and the evidence around masks in the community - but there's not a strong evidence base for it. Purely because a lot of the studies haven't been done.

“We're extrapolating from other viruses, we believe there is a role to play for masks or for cloth face coverings, but it's only in the setting where physical distancing is not possible.”

READ MORE Information campaign on face masks to be stepped up – Taoiseach

Dr De Gascun said it was important “to get the nuance” - the absence of evidence doesn't necessarily mean that it doesn't work.

The new WHO guidance about medical masks has not yet been reviewed by Nphet, he said.

There was good evidence that medical grade masks are better which was why they were worn by healthcare workers and why they should be preserved for healthcare workers.

Cost had not been a significant consideration, he said, supply was the issue.

“There are other concerns, such as waste issues, if people don't use appropriately they can increase risk, if I'm wearing a face mask and I contaminate it then I can contaminate my hands and I can contaminate surfaces - so they are not a magic shield, we also want to ensure that people continue to practice good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing.

“We're not through this, this virus is going to be here for a while. It's about having a robust supply chain for the next three, six, nine months.

"Bringing indigenous manufacturers on board for that is very important.”

In an effort to clarify how to wear face coverings Dr De Gascun said they did not need to be worn in the open air or while driving a car.

They should be worn when entering shops, or using public transport.

Where people can't maintain physical distancing they should be wearing a face covering.

"The problem with a scarf is that they may not wash it regularly. They'll take it home, they'll hang it on a hanger and wear it again.

“In essence these things need to be single-use. What we want people in the community to do is if they're going to the shop or on public transport, when they get there, they put on the mask, sanitise their hands and do their shopping.

“When they come back out, whether to the open air or into their car they take off the mask, put it in a bag and sanitise their hands again.

"If it is a cloth one, you bring it home and you wash it at 60 degrees celcius.”