'We're not refusing to speak to anyone': Leo open to SF talks - but won't go in Govt

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Sinn Féin has not yet responded to his offer to talk but said again he will not go into Government with them.

Mr Varadkar disclosed on Tuesday that he wrote to Sinn Féin to inform them that he and his party are ready to enter exploratory talks but not talks aimed at forming a government and Mary Lou McDonald has not yet responded.

“I really can't speak for other people, the Soc Dems declined to meet us so I certainly can't speak for them. Sinn Féin have not responded to our offer to meet them. So I can't really speak for them either,” he said.

“What I said for the past two or three weeks is that we will not form a government with Sinn Féin, but we're not refusing to speak to anyone. And we have spoken to Sinn Féin on many matters in the past, lots of different issues and do so regularly.

So we said we are willing to speak to any party but not about formation of the government are not doing that at the moment.

"I wrote to Sinn Fein last week to confirm that applied to them as well but we have had no reply,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said strategy talks with the Green Party over the past two days went very well. They happened in a very positive and very open atmosphere, he said.

“They were solely based focused on policy though, not on any other matters.

"We identified the areas where our policies overlap, and there are lots of those and also identified where there are policy differences between the two parties, and focused on the very real constraints that exists in government, you if you want to do everything that you wants to do, it's never possible because resources are always whether it's natural resources or human resources, and so a lot of focus on those issues but they went very well and happens in a very positive atmosphere,” he said.

There will be a policy exchange between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil tomorrow.