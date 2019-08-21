News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'We're looking at 20 to 24 degrees': Sunday set to see return of warm weather

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 01:23 PM

Those hoping for an Indian summer may be in some luck come the weekend.

Temperatures look set to return to the mid-20s with sunny spells and sunshine expected mixed in with some scattered showers.

Met Éireann says that temperatures will hit 22 degrees tomorrow and will rise to 24 by Sunday.

The forecaster says that tomorrow will largely by a dry day with sunny spells in the east and south.

A few outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the west and north but it will be warm.

Friday will be mostly dry "under the influence of high pressure from the south."

Temperatures are predicted to hit 23 degrees, however, there is a risk of patchy drizzle near Atlantic coasts.

Saturday should see the warm weather continue but there will be showery rain spreading eastward.

Sunday is set to be the best day of the weekend and should see the nation enjoy temperatures between 20 and 24 degrees with some sunshine.

Met Éireann says it will be mostly dry with some sunny spells.

It added that "later sunshine might become more hazy as a warm front is likely to approach from the Atlantic with some patchy rain or drizzle affecting Atlantic coastal counties."

Speaking about the weekend's weather, forecaster Klara Finkele said: "Friday will be a mostly dry day.

"We're looking at 19 to 23 degrees. A few sunny spells but maybe a bit duller in the west.

"Saturday will be a bit duller. Some outbreaks of showery rain maybe but temperatures [will be] 20 to 23 degrees. So quite warm.

"And then Sunday will be even warmer. We're looking at 20 to 24 degrees."

