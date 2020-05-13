'We're a nation under pressure': 50% of recent St John of God admissions Covid-related

The Head of Psychology at St John of God hospital, Dr Fergal Rooney has said that a review of recent admissions found that 50% presented primarily with a Covid-19 related issue.

“Sadly at present we're a nation under pressure, and now at the hospital we're meeting with people who are experiencing mental health issues directly related to Covid reality,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“On a review of our admissions over the last four weeks we've identified that 50% of our admissions have presented primarily with a Covid-19 related issue.”

The issues include strained relationships, “people who've developed a real intense fear of getting sick or those who are impacted by separation from loved ones, people who are struggling to cope, to adjust to a really different way of living, others worried about their job, there's a whole ambit of human difficulties that present.

“What we are seeing is people who are presenting where that has escalated to such an extent that they require a specialist service like ours.”

Dr Rooney said that many people struggle over a long period of time with mental health difficulties and “unfortunately the Covid reality has just put additional pressure and burden on people that we would previously have worked with and they're coming with mood related difficulties with anxiety issues, with addiction issues.

"Equally we're seeing a whole new cohort of people presenting for the first time and they're people whose threshold of coping or resilience has just been pushed into that territory where they require specialist intervention.

"People who have just been unable to cope and adjust to the demands they're facing in very changed and difficult circumstances.

Unfortunately we've met with some health care staff, it's very well known the reality that health care staff are facing on the front line.

"Behind the front lines also in terms of ensuring that services can be delivered.

“I was struck recently to hear a nurse on an RTÉ report about being on the ward and frequently during the day crying - that's a really, really sad reality for so many of our frontline health workers at present.

“It's a sign of the strain and stress that comes with this very demanding situation.

"We've seen some health care workers who have really struggled to cope with the demands that they're experiencing who may have had some pre-existing vulnerabilities in their mental health that just became exacerbated through this situation.”

Dr Rooney said there are wonderful supports and initiatives in the community, while the hospital had had to adapt to meet the needs of clients.

“We're now delivering assessments and one-to-one sessions and group therapy sessions by phone and online.

"In the psychology department we've developed information for coping for staff and service users, a booklet for carers who are finding this difficult while they care for people with dementia illnesses or people who chronic mental health illnesses.

"Our OT department has developed a private Facebook page for clients that offers and maintains connection, tips for ways of maintaining wellbeing.

“We've had to really adapt very quickly. We are open and available to provide service for people who require acute level of intervention.”