'We'll see more robots being used' says IDA Chief Executive

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 10:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

IDA Chief Executive Martin Shanahan has said Ireland will see more robots being used in manufacturing over the next few years.

IDA Chief Executive Martin Shanahan.

Mr Shanahan's comments were made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said that the development of robotics will see different jobs being created, as opposed to them being taken over.

"We see more higher value jobs being created and some of the low-to-medium scale jobs are declining," he said.

"That change is already happening within the portfolio of companies.

"On the manufacturing side, we see the increased use of robotics.

"I think that will only continue to increase and certainly across all sectors, technology is having an impact."

He added that machine learning in particular will have an impact on business services.


