Well known Qatari businessman brings action over alleged fake ads on Facebook

A well-known UK-based Qatari businessman has launched High Court proceedings over what he claims are "fake ads" using his name and image that have appeared on Facebook.

The action has been brought by Mr Wissam Al Mana, who is the Executive Director of the Al Mana Group, which consists of over 50 companies involved in sectors including property, technology, media, entertainment, retail and the motor industry.

Mr Al Mana married the pop star Janet Jackson, the sister of the late Michael Jackson, in 2012 but the pair separated in 2017.

In proceedings brought before the Irish High Court Mr Al Mana says that on a several occasions since May 2019 he has featured in the fake ads that have been published by persons unknown to him using the Facebook Ads Tool.

As a result of the publication of the adverts Mr Al Mana wants to sue both Facebook Ireland Ltd, which is the social media's European HQ, and the parties behind the adverts and Facebook for defamation and malicious falsehood.

The fake ads he claims feature his image alongside sensationalist headlines and captions using his name.

The ads, are designed to encourage Facebook users to click on the advertisement.

When Facebook users click on the false ads he claims they are taken to a web page which contains a fake news story purporting to contain an exclusive interview with Mr Al Mana, where he recommends a cryptocurrency auto-trading program called Bitcoin trader.

The fake article, contains statements that he claims are false and were never made by him, including one where he purports to refer to 'Bitcoin Trader' in glowing terms.

The web page, he claims also gives users instructions how to acquire the Bitcoin Trader program.

He claims that the ads in question are "targeted advertisements".

This is where the advertisers seek to have their adverts displayed on selected social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to their desired audience.

The ads were removed following complaints made by Mr Al Mana's representatives.

However, he is concerned about the publication of future fake ads containing his name and image.

As part of his claim Mr Al Mana's lawyers say their client rejects a view expressed by Facebook Ireland, that its legal obligations are limited to the removal of specific ads when notified of their existence, or when they are deemed by social media company as being in violation of its policies.

Mr Al Mana, who claims that the adverts have breached his GDPR rights, says the extent of Facebook Ireland's obligations in respect of advertisements it publishes through Facebook Ads Tools will be an issue at the trial of the action.

As part of his action Mr Al Mana's lawyers are also seeking an order from the court requiring Facebook to disclose details that would allow them to identify the unknown persons that placed the ads, so he can bring proceedings against them.

As he does not know who is behind the adverts Mr Al Mana wants Facebook to provide him information including their names and addresses, emails and phone numbers, details concerning the advertiser's IP addresses, payment methods and billing address, and their business names.

The case was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds.

Paul O'Higgins SC for Mr Al Mana said his side were in talks about progressing matters with Facebook, represented by Joe Jeffers Bl.

The court agreed on adjourn the matter for a week to allow the discussions progress.