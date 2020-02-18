News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We'll go right to the top': Cork councillors disappointed by HSE and Irish Water's refusal to attend meetings

'We'll go right to the top': Cork councillors disappointed by HSE and Irish Water's refusal to attend meetings
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 03:30 PM

County councillors have expressed their disappointment that both the HSE and Irish Water have refused to come to their meetings to address issues in North Cork.

Members of the county council's Northern Division wrote to both organisations requesting that they send officials to attend council meetings four times a year in Mallow.

However, both wrote back saying they would not be doing this.

"The HSE reply is very disappointing. I don't know why they're afraid to come in here. The big gripe people have if that they (the HSE) don't seem to want to engage with anyone. We are public representatives, they should at least be engaging with us," Cllr William O'Leary said.

Cllr Pat Hayes, chairman of the Northern Division, agreed with him and said there should be more engagement from health officials.

READ MORE

TD Aengus O Snodaigh's son avoids jail over 'appalling' drunken incident in which he spat at Garda

Cllr Frank O'Flynn then pointed out that the council had just received a similarly negative reply from Irish Water: "They say that they won't attend our meetings as they don't have the resources."

"That's very disappointing. I feel very strongly on this. We only asked to meet them once every three months," Cllr Noel McCarthy said.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan maintained that many villages are crying out for new housing and can't get it because Irish Water isn't upgrading water and sewerage systems and councillors can't get answers to questions about their plans for the future.

Meanwhile, Cllr Kay Dawson said they keep getting the same type of replies from Irish Water about its plans to upgrade the sewerage treatment system in Mitchelstown. She was commenting on a letter received from Irish Water saying they are currently progressing the detailed design of the project: "I thought we were over the line with that and going for planning. We need a more structured answer."

"We asked for this project to be fast-tracked and they said no," Cllr O'Flynn said.

Cllr Hayes agreed with Cllr Deirdre O'Brien that they should write back to Irish Water seeking more detailed information: "We'll go right to the top this time and write to their chief executive officer."

READ MORE

Cardiologist praises Dublin Airport first responders who saved his life after 17 minutes down

More on this topic

Cork DEIS school needs help to represent Ireland in KentuckyCork DEIS school needs help to represent Ireland in Kentucky

Cork council plans to make almost 1,000 houses availableCork council plans to make almost 1,000 houses available

Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

Environmental assessment underway on ship washed up on Cork coastEnvironmental assessment underway on ship washed up on Cork coast


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

New IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’NeillNew IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’Neill

Man who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three yearsMan who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three years

Fine Gael: We are preparing to go into OppositionFine Gael: We are preparing to go into Opposition

Man killed after being hit by truck following car crash in CorkMan killed after being hit by truck following car crash in Cork


Lifestyle

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

The 31st Cork French Film Festival's opening night film Proxima was the French film nominee for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose husband’s controlling behaviour is making her feel trapped.Ask a counsellor: Why has my husband become so jealous and possessive?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »