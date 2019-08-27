News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Welder killed in street attack potentially involved in earlier pub argument

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 05:08 PM

A father-of-two who died after being attacked in Tallaght suffered a very violent death, according to gardaí.

Vincent Parsons, a 34-year-old welder from Clondalkin, died after being assaulted in Killinarden on Saturday night.

He was discovered with serious head injuries by passers-by shortly after 11pm, opposite Whitestown Industrial Estate, with officers describing the incident as a particularly violent attack.

He was taken by gardaí to hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

The initial findings of the post-mortem is that Vincent met a very violent death and our incident here has been upgraded to a murder investigation

Speaking at Tallaght Garda station today, Superintendent Ian Lackey said investigating officers believe Mr Parsons was involved in an argument in a local bar before the attack.

“At this stage I’d like to pass on my sympathies to Vincent’s family,” he said.

“The initial findings of the post-mortem is that Vincent met a very violent death and our incident here has been upgraded to a murder investigation.

“We have a team in excess of 50 Garda officers working on it.

“On the night, we believe there may have been an altercation in the nearby Killinarden Public House and we’d ask anyone who was there who saw anything to come forward.”

Superintendent Lackey added at this stage there is no evidence weapons were used but detectives believe that “at least two people” were involved in the incident.

They do not believe the suspects were known to the victim, who was in the pub at a social gathering with friends.

Gardaí believe the attack occurred after Mr Parsons left the bar.

The victim was in a long-term relationship and had never had any previous contact with officers.

A number of witnesses have come forward and gardai say they are particularly appealing to any motorists who may have passed by the attack on Saturday night and have dashcam footage.

They also want to speak to anyone who was near the public house in Killinarden on Saturday between 10pm and 11pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station 01-6666 000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

- Press Association

