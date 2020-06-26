Weekly number of deaths with coronavirus recorded in NI falls

The weekly coronavirus death toll in Northern Ireland has recorded a drop.

Statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show that 12 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week to June 19.

The previous week, Nisra recorded 20 deaths.

While published with a week lag, the Nisra figures give a fuller picture of Covid-19 deaths than the daily figures released by the Department of Health, which focus primarily on hospital deaths.

Nisra obtains its statistics using death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the fatality occurred.

The people may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

The Nisra statistics show that the overall death toll up to June 12 was 816.

That compares with 545 reported by the Department of Health on that day.

Of the 816 deaths reported by Nisra, 420 (51.5%) took place in hospital, 340 (41.7%) in care homes, eight (1%) in hospices and 48 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 348 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 78 separate establishments.

Meanwhile Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has indicated discussions remain ongoing within the Executive around face masks on public transport.

Earlier this week the Executive announced a decision to reduce social distancing in Northern Ireland from two metres to one metre with restrictions from Monday.

A further series of planned reopenings including places of worship from June 29, visitor attractions from July 6 and leisure centres from August 7 as the regions’ rate of coronavirus spread remained below one.

Ms Mallon said there is a “compelling case” to make face masks compulsory on buses and trains.

“I’m very firmly of the view that this is the place that we need to be as we move into further easements and opening,” she told the BBC.

“There is a compelling case, that’s been demonstrated in England, that’s been demonstrated in Scotland and yesterday in the south as well.

“I put the case out, I know that one or two ministers had additional questions, I provided additional information yesterday, so I would hope that very quickly we could move to a place where the Executive is agree that we do move to mandatory use of face coverings on public transport.”