News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Weekly childcare bill in Northern Ireland ‘highest in UK’

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 07:17 PM

The typical weekly childcare bill in Northern Ireland is the highest in the UK, trade unionists have said.

A total of £46.50 (€52.15) per week is spent in the region compared with £31 in England.

Families use “substantially” more paid hours than any other region, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) said.

We need to start looking at investment in childcare as a vital form of infrastructure, as important for the economy as investment in construction or roads

It said increasing women’s access to decent employment should be a key aim of a comprehensive childcare system.

Owen Reidy, ICTU assistant general secretary, said: “We need to start looking at investment in childcare as a vital form of infrastructure, as important for the economy as investment in construction or roads.”

Families in Northern Ireland use substantially more paid hours than any other UK region, a report by the trade unionists said.

At 15 hours, the median number of hours in Northern Ireland is 50% higher than any other UK region.

The median household spends £3.10 (€3.48) per hour and uses 15 hours per week combining for an average weekly spend of £46.50 (€52.15). This compares with £31 (€34.77) in England.

The report added: “This is in addition to the fact that Northern Ireland has the highest proportion of households paying for childcare of any region.

“This means that Northern Ireland households are not only more likely to pay for childcare, but when they do, they are also more likely to use significantly more of it.”

It identified a “motherhood gap” responsible for earnings differences between men and women.

Women with dependent children were overrepresented in part-time employment, compared with men with or without dependent children and women with no dependent children, the report said.

They were also more likely to be in temporary employment and much less likely to be self-employed than men with dependent children, the research showed.

It added: “Having one or more children reduces the female likelihood of being in a permanent, full-time job by almost one-third, with only 45% of females with one or more children working in a permanent, full-time job.”

Fewer than one in three women with no dependent children worked part-time.

This compared with almost one in two women with dependent children who were employed on a part-time basis.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ill-judged full-time work incentive for mothers not what children need

Children could lose creche place over new regulations

Largest childcare centre will cater for 350 children

Zappone 'committed to' affordability, quality and safety in child care services

ChildcareICTUTOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

The answers to all the Rockall questions you may have- what's the fuss about?

British soldier ‘treated dying man at army base’ following Ballymurphy shootings, inquest hears

Up to 70,000 homes could face bills of €500 if Irish Water allowed charge for water waste

Dublin actress gets suspended sentence for campaign of online harassment of CBeebies presenter


Lifestyle

Archive of accounts from the first Dail goes on sale

International Men’s Health Week: Know the signs of skin cancer

Online Lives: Aisling Walsh writes on a number of topics not often seen in blogs

Naughty boys: Politicians and their pasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »