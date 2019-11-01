News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Weekend washout: Two yellow weather warnings issued by Met Éireann

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 12:49 PM

Met Éireann has issued two separate yellow warnings for parts of the country.

A rainfall warning came into effect for Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Clare at midday and will be in place until midnight tomorrow.

The forecaster has predicted rainfall amounts of 30 to 60mm with a risk of spot flooding.

The highest amounts will fall in Co Kerry, especially in mountainous areas.

Separately, a wind warning has been issued for Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Kerry from 11pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

Overnight, west to southwest winds, veering northwesterly, will reach speeds of up to 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h.

These will be higher in coastal and mountainous areas of Kerry and Cork.

