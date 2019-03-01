NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Weekend washout: Spring has sprung but weekend set to be wet and windy

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 03:29 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Heavy rain is in store for at least 24 hours as the weather is expected to change dramatically this afternoon.

Parts of the country reached record temperatures of 17 degrees earlier this week.

However, forecasters say almost all areas will be affected by heavy rain and strong winds until tomorrow night.

There is a weather warning in place in the UK, but Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea says Ireland will not be as bad.

"It will be quite a changeable weekend compared to recent ones," said Mr O'Shea.

"We have a band of rain crossing the country this afternoon which will affect all areas for a while.

"It will be almost a repeat situation for tomorrow, probably a dry start in the east but there will be a band of rain across the country and quite strong winds as well.

"But it will clear and we will be left with a mainly dry Saturday evening and Saturday night."

Sunday will follow a similar pattern with a bright start giving way to outbreaks of rain during the afternoon and evening.

Cooler temperatures will continue with temperatures falling around freezing in northern parts of the country on Sunday night.

