Weekend washout: Spring has sprung but weekend set to be wet and windy

Heavy rain is in store for at least 24 hours as the weather is expected to change dramatically this afternoon.

Parts of the country reached record temperatures of 17 degrees earlier this week.

Mostly cloudy with rain spreading east to all parts as southerly winds strengthen. A clearance to isolated showers will follow into the west this evening. Highest temperatures 12 to 14 degrees. pic.twitter.com/CD06wo0Y0j— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2019

However, forecasters say almost all areas will be affected by heavy rain and strong winds until tomorrow night.

There is a weather warning in place in the UK, but Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea says Ireland will not be as bad.

A storm forecast to impact Wales and England on Sunday and Monday has been named by the UK Met Office this morning. #StormFreya is the latest name from the list jointly agreed between #MetEireann and #metofficeuk https://t.co/3T178zFq9e— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2019

"It will be quite a changeable weekend compared to recent ones," said Mr O'Shea.

"We have a band of rain crossing the country this afternoon which will affect all areas for a while.

"It will be almost a repeat situation for tomorrow, probably a dry start in the east but there will be a band of rain across the country and quite strong winds as well.

"But it will clear and we will be left with a mainly dry Saturday evening and Saturday night."

Sunday will follow a similar pattern with a bright start giving way to outbreaks of rain during the afternoon and evening.

Cooler temperatures will continue with temperatures falling around freezing in northern parts of the country on Sunday night.