Weekend Masses to be cut in Kerry due to shortage of priests

The Diocese of Kerry has confirmed that an ongoing shortage of priests has meant weekend Masses are to be cut and there will be changes to all five parishes in the Killarney area.

Clerical changes this summer saw one of the parishes lose its resident priest.

Retired priests were allowing the present schedule but this could not continue, the diocese said.

The withdrawal of its resident priest from the busy parish of Kilcummin, and his move to Castlegregory led to march to the Bishop of Kerry, Bishop Ray Browne's house earlier this summer.

However Kilcummin remains without a resident priest.

The Killarney Pastoral Area comprises of the parishes of Firies, Fossa, Glenflesk, Kilcummin and Killarney. The changes which look set to come into effect in November mean each parish will be affected with a Mass less in Firies, Fossa, Kilcummin and Killarney, and with a change of some Mass times in Fossa, Glenflesk and Kilcummin.

“After the clerical changes during the summer, we are now one priest less, and that has put considerable strain on the celebration of weekend Masses.

"We have only been able to manage so far thanks to the generosity of the retired priests, but it would be deeply unfair to ask their sustained support to continue the current weekend Mass schedule,” according a diocesan statement.

At present there are 19 weekend Masses in the Pastoral Area but this cannot be sustained by the six priests now in the pastoral area, allowing for sickness and holidays and leave and other events.

The proposal is to reduce the number of weekend masses to fifteen.

“In looking at Mass times, the priests have looked at this themselves, they have met with the local parish pastoral council in each parish, and they have met with the area pastoral council which has representatives from each parish,” the Diocese said.

Each church would have a weekend mass. In parishes where there are more than one church this could result in one parish hosting the Saturday night vigil and the second the Sunday morning mass, it is indicated.

The schedule will be based on the current number of priests “with the distances to be travelled safely between Churches,” the Diocese said.

“We cannot sustain the current schedule, so we propose that the changes take affect beginning on the weekend of Nov 2/3.

"While we are aware of the change that has happened for the priests of the area, we realise too the great change and sadness that this will mean for parishioners affected, and in this we ask for your understanding and support,” the statement said.