News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We'd prefer to be working' - Ambulance staff begin second day of strike over union recognition

'We'd prefer to be working' - Ambulance staff begin second day of strike over union recognition
Eoin Green from Swords at today's industrial action over union recognition. Pic: Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Ambulance workers from the Psychiatric Nurses Association say they have been left with no choice but to go on strike.

Five hundred of them are walking out for 24 hours across the country as part of a dispute over union recognition.

The row has already led to one 24-hour strike, and at 2pm this afternoon, 500 members of the PNA began their second.

They want to be represented by the union of their choice, but the HSE has said recognising any more would not be in the best interests of workers or the public.

Brendan Flynn, a paramedic supervisor, hopes the strike does not cause too much disruption.

Mr Flynn said: "I would hope that it wouldn't overly impact on patients, but unfortunately we've been forced to take this action.

"It's certainly not an action that we want or welcome, we'd prefer to be back working and treating our patients."

The workers will still deal with emergencies and the HSE says all calls are being responded to.

Some army paramedic crews have been drafted in and patients are being told to still ring 999 or 112 if they need help.

Tony Gregg from the PNA says more strikes cannot be ruled out.

Mr Gregg said: "We intend to continue this campaign for as long as is required and we are simply asking for the HSE to sit down at the other side of the table."

The industrial action continues until 2pm tomorrow.

READ MORE

Kerry University Hospital urges people to leave the ED services for 'patients who need them most'

More on this topic

'The Minister is slapping himself on the back' - Alan Kelly not convinced by HSE plan'The Minister is slapping himself on the back' - Alan Kelly not convinced by HSE plan

Plans for new look HSE sound oldPlans for new look HSE sound old

Consultants call on Health Minister to be 'more ambitious' with HSE restructuringConsultants call on Health Minister to be 'more ambitious' with HSE restructuring

Minister confirms HSE restructuring into six regional boards with 'majority of care delivered in the community'Minister confirms HSE restructuring into six regional boards with 'majority of care delivered in the community'

AmbulancePsychiatric Nurses AssociationHSEindustrial actionTOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Murder accused 'wouldn’t be in current situation' had she not been abused as child, court hearsMurder accused 'wouldn’t be in current situation' had she not been abused as child, court hears

Boy, 17, missing in DublinBoy, 17, missing in Dublin

'Those cows would have been coming to me” - Cork farmer claiming €1.6m in damages"Those cows would have been coming to me” - Cork farmer claiming €1.6m in damages

Kerry University Hospital urges people to leave the ED services for 'patients who need them most'Kerry University Hospital urges people to leave the ED services for 'patients who need them most'


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »