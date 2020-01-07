News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Weather warning may delay search for missing fisherman

At the scene of the search yesterday where the fishing vessel sank. Pic: Patrick Browne
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 07:33 AM

A decision will be made later this morning whether to go ahead with today's search for a missing fisherman off the south-east coast.

A yellow wind warning is in place along the eastern seaboard, with a gale-force eight alert also in place in the Irish Sea.

The search for Willie Whelan, 41, has been ongoing since the trawler he was on sank off Hook Head late on Saturday.

The Alize sank so quickly its two crew didn’t have time to raise the alarm.

Instead, it was the automatic activation of the vessel’s Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon that alerted emergency services around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Joe Sinnott, 65, was rescued from the water but he was later pronounced dead at University Hospital Waterford.

Members of the Dunmore East RNLI will meet at 9am on Tuesday to assess the weather to see if an operation to recover a missing fisherman can resume.

Spokesperson Neville Murphy told Newstalk Breakfast that the operation has now been categorised as a recovery and that the safety of crews is paramount.

Wexford fisherman Willie Whelan, has been missing since the trawler he was on sank on Saturday night off the south east coast, a yellow weather warning means that it might not be safe for RNLI crews to go to sea.

“We won’t send them out when it is unsafe,” explained Mr Murphy.

The weather conditions will be assessed at 9am to see if the Yellow weather warning is having an impact on the Waterford and Wexford coast.

Mr Murphy pointed out that RNLI crews operate all weather boats and crews are willing, but that in recovery situations the safety of crews was important.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

