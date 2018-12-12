NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Weather warning issued for south of the country

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 11:29 AM

There are weather warnings for wind and rain effective in the south of the country, Met Éireann have said.

Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford are affected by the status yellow warning.

Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h at times, with gusts between 90 and 100 km/h also forecast.

Winds will be strongest along coastal areas.

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations between 25mm and 50mm with spot flooding possible.

Mountainous areas could be worse affected, according to Met Éireann.

