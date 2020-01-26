News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Weather warning for seven counties while Met Éireann advises rest of country on snow

Weather warning for seven counties while Met Éireann advises rest of country on snow
By Denise O’Donoghue
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 11:25 AM

Seven counties have been issued with a weather warning for snow and icy conditions, while a weather advisory is in place for the rest of the country from this evening.

The advisory is valid from 6pm today until 3pm Tuesday.

Cold and wintry weather will develop from this evening across the country, with showers of hail, sleet and snow in places.

Snow showers will be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground, according to Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning affects Cavan, Donegal and all of Connacht.

Tonight and on Monday morning, wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground.

The warning is valid from 6pm today until 11am tomorrow.

READ MORE

Mike Pence criticised for 'rallying the troops' after meeting US military at Shannon


WeatherSnow

More in this Section

Boy, 15, stabbed during assault in DublinBoy, 15, stabbed during assault in Dublin

Teenage boy dies in Dublin crashTeenage boy dies in Dublin crash

'They were crying with us': #BraveLikeEmmeline appeal sees over €250k donated to children's hospitals'They were crying with us': #BraveLikeEmmeline appeal sees over €250k donated to children's hospitals

Thousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda todayThousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda today


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »