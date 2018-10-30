Weapons, including taser disguised as a phone, seized by gardaí in Cork

Sean O'Riordan

Gardaí have seized a number of weapons, including a taser which was disguised as an iPhone, during a search of a house in a rural part of North Cork.

Gardaí armed with a search warrant raided the house in the Castlemagner area, 15kms west of Mallow, and discovered an array of weaponry.

They seized three tasers, including the one disguised as an iPhone, six knives, including a flick knife, and three knuckle-dusters. They also seized a knife/knuckle-duster combi.

The seizures were made by gardaí from the Mallow Garda District on October 27. Gardaí released pictures of the weapons yesterday.

Weapons seized by gardaí following a raid in Cork on Saturday. Photo: Garda Press Office

They said they also seized a cannabis plant in the same house, which was worth an estimated €800.

A garda spokesman said that no arrests were made at the scene and their investigation is still ongoing.

It is believed the investigation is connected to the supply of illegal drugs in the North Cork area and that the weapons were imported.

In an unrelated operation, gardaí seized firearms imported from the United States earlier this month.

Three Glock handguns, used by the US military, were discovered in postal packages which were to be delivered to locations in Dublin city and county.

The weapons were seized as part of a joint operation between the Garda Special Crime Operations and United States Homeland Security.

Three people, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in connection with the finds and were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

They were questioned at garda stations in the Dublin area and were later released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Also earlier this month gardaí seized a gun and €60,000 of drugs after they stopped and searched a car near Cobh, Co Cork.

The seizure was made in the Fota area by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs who are based at Anglesea Street garda station.