News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wealthier people have more confidence in gardaí to tackle crime

Wealthier people have more confidence in gardaí to tackle crime
File image. Picture Dan Linehan
By Ryan O'Rourke
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 02:14 PM

Wealthier people have more confidence in An Garda Síochána’s ability to tackle crime than those living in poorer areas.

This is according to figures from the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) Crime and Victimisation Survey, which reported that 56% of people living in disadvantaged areas felt the gardaí were “very effective” or “quite effective ” at tackling crime locally and 57% having confidence at a national level.

This contrasts with people living in very affluent areas, with 77% believing that gardaí were effective in tackling crime at a local level and 67% at a national level.

The figures also show that less than half (46%) of adults surveyed were confident that people who commit crimes are brought to justice in Ireland. Almost a fifth of people said that they were “not confident at all”.

People living in disadvantaged areas reported having less faith in the justice system than those living in more affluent areas. 

Of those living in poorer areas, 38% said they were "very" or "quite" confident that people are brought to justice in Ireland, compared to 53% of those living in wealthier areas.

One in ten people aged 18 and over said they had been a victim of a theft or attempted theft, an assault or a fraud crime in the 12 months before being interviewed.

Only 39% of people who said that they had been a victim of personal crime said that they had reported some or all of the incidents to An Garda Síochána.

The most common reason for not reporting the crime was that the incident was not serious enough or that those affected had not suffered any loss (35%). Other common reasons cited were that the victim said that they had solved it themselves (24%) or that they did not believe that the Gardai could do anything about it (22%).

Women report being more worried about crime which could result in physical harm or injury than men.

Of those interviewed, 19% of women said they worried “all the time” or “often” about being a victim of a crime which might result in physical harm to them, compared to 11% of men.

Women were also less likely to feel safe walking in their local area at night, with 64% of those interviewed saying they felt “very safe” or “fairly safe” compared to 87% of men.

People in Dublin reported feeling the least safe walking in their local area at night, with over one quarter (28%) reporting feeling either “a little unsafe” or “very unsafe”.

One-third of people reported that they felt they felt that crime or anti-social behavior in their local area had impacted on their quality of life. This figure was higher in the capital, with 40% said that crime or anti-social behavior had an impact.

Of those interviewed, 4% of households reported being victims of a burglary or vandalism. Of these, 68% reported the incident to the Gardaí, with nearly half of those who did not report the crime stating that they did not consider the crime to be serious enough or that they had suffered no loss.

Over a fifth of farming households said they were victims of a crime over the past year. The crime most frequently reported was trespassing on farmland (18%) with the next highest being the theft of farm machinery (2%).

READ MORE

Three arrested after 200 teens turn up to house party that went viral

More on this topic

Fears of ‘major miscarriage of justice’ in probe of gardaFears of ‘major miscarriage of justice’ in probe of garda

Brothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locallyBrothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locally

Michael Clifford: Concerns of a miscarriage of justice and for the good name of An Garda SíochánaMichael Clifford: Concerns of a miscarriage of justice and for the good name of An Garda Síochána

Gardaí seize suspected cannabis herb and €11,000 cash in DroghedaGardaí seize suspected cannabis herb and €11,000 cash in Drogheda

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in CorkFour men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

HSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hoursHSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hours

Eamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine MartinEamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine Martin

Covid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHOCovid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHO


Lifestyle

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »