We won’t tolerate crisis profiteering, says Tánaiste

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he warned banks that he will “come down on them like a tonne of bricks” if they are found to profiteering or taking “Covid bonuses” from customers on mortgage breaks.

In March, as the Covid-19 pandemic emerged, the then-Government secured a deal with Ireland’s banks that would allow customers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months.

But, amid fresh controversy around the charging of interest on such mortgage payment breaks, Mr Varadkar made clear in the Dáil the government will not tolerate any element of profiteering.

Responding to questions from Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, Mr Varadkar referred to a meeting he had as Taoiseach with the banks and he said he made his views clear.

“I was very blunt but clear with the bank representatives and I sought assurance from them that as a consequence of them extending these mortgages or loans, they should only be covering their costs. I said to them that it cannot be acceptable for them to get some sort of premium from this or make some sort of additional profit,” he said.

“I remember saying to them that if it turns out that banks somehow make additional profit or premium from this, or if they simply make more money than they would have if the loan had been repaid as originally set out, I would see this action being as serious as the tracker mortgage scandal. I told them if that happened we would come down on them like a tonne of bricks.

“What I must find out over the next couple of weeks as Tánaiste and Minister with responsibility for business is whether the banks will make any extra money from this in comparison to a position where loans had not been extended."

Mr Doherty said applying interest on such breaks amounts to a ‘Covid-penalty’.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty during the Announcement of its new front bench on the plinth of Leinster House, Dublin.

Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Varadkar said, “The fundamental point for me, and for customers and people who have availed of a payment break, is whether the banks will make any extra money out of this. Somebody has to bear that additional cost to finance and I do not believe it should be the general community, whether it is customers or taxpayers. If it is a case that the banks are making an extra profit out of this or are benefiting from it in some way, that would be a scandal in my view."

Meanwhile, new Central Bank data has found that almost 160,000 payment breaks representing €20.1 billion in loans have been granted to borrowers in Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 191,555 payment breaks have been approved for household borrowers, representing €16 billion of loans. Almost all of household loans fall into either mortgages or consumer loans. In this context, the number of household payment breaks are split almost evenly across mortgage and consumer lending.

In terms of value, mortgages account for over 90% of household payment breaks at €14.5 billion, representing over 10% of the value of outstanding mortgages.

There are 35,678 payment breaks approved for business borrowers, representing €11 billion in loans, most of which are to Irish resident businesses. Irish retail banks account for the overwhelming number and value of these payment breaks. On a consolidated basis for Irish and non-Irish borrowers, there are 34,259 or €10.7 billion in payment breaks.