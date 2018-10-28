Home»Breaking News»ireland

'We will see further deaths' as temperatures drop, warns homelessness charity

Sunday, October 28, 2018 - 07:25 PM

A leading homelessness charity is warning that people could die as temperatures threaten to drop as low as -4C overnight.

Inner City Helping Homeless is calling on the Housing Minister to push ahead with the winter beds initiative, in response to the current early cold snap.

CEO Anthony Flynn says outreach workers in Dublin are also reporting that cafe's refusing to fill flasks with hot water, and moving homeless people on as they try to keep warm while waiting for beds to be allocated.

“With temperatures due to drop as low as -4C and a complete lack of beds we are calling for an immediate Ministerial intervention," he said.

“The Dublin Region Homeless Executive have failed to implement the “Cold Weather Initiative” and the bed shortage is extensive.

“Between 150-170 people per night are currently sleeping rough with no option other than to bear the elements. We have continually heard of the fact that homelessness is a national emergency, however the lip services from the Eoghan Murphy and the council isn’t solving this emergency.

“People are suffering and we will see further deaths with temperatures dropping so low over the coming days.”

“I am calling on the Minister and DRHE to open the additional 200 Cold Weather Initiative beds this week without delay.”


