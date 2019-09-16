'We were told he'd never be toilet trained, never talk' - Mum asks for cards for son with autism on his 30th birthday

The mum of a young man with autism, who she was told to lock in a room and forget about as a baby, is now appealing to the public to send him cards on his 30th birthday later this week.

Sharon Connolly fears her son Barry, who adores opening cards, will only get two cards on Thursday when he celebrates his milestone birthday.

Barry, from Ballivor, loves receiving cards in the post and spends hours pouring over their verses and where they came from.

She says Barry doesn't want a fuss for his birthday but knows that he would love to see a load of cards dropping through the letterbox.

Barry has come a long way since his parents, Sharon and Seamus, were once told to lock him in a room and forget about him when he was diagnosed with autism.

Sharon presently spends two hours a day driving him into Praxis Care in Navan which have boosted his independence with two jobs at the Ardboyne Hotel and in St Vincent de Paul.

Barry's parents are constantly campaigning for more services for adults with autism in Meath

"Barry was our third child and when he wasn't speaking at two years of age, he was sent for a range of tests and eventually diagnosed with autism

"No-one really knew about autism back then. We met with a psychologist who told us that our baby would never amount to anything.

"We were told bluntly to lock our two-year-old son in a room and forget about him.

We were told he'd never be toilet trained, never talk and never progress.

"But today with the help of Praxis Care, to which he loves going, he works in the Ardboyne Hotel for a few hours one day a week and wears his name badge with pride

"He also works in St Vincent de Paul furniture shop one day a week. He feels so proud and so important with those little jobs.

"He turns 30 on Thursday but he doesn't want a fuss, no party or cake because he doesn't like noise. He does love getting cards though.

"He spends ages opening them. Then he studies and reads the verse carefully and puts them up, pride of place.

"It looks like he may only get one from Seamus and I and one from his sister. So I was thinking if there was anyone out there that had a card lying around and a price of a stamp, they might send it to Barry and wish him a happy birthday. He'd be so chuffed and I'd be so grateful.

"You can send the card to Barry Connolly, Carranstown, Ballivor, Co. Meath, if you have the time."