NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'We were able to get him back': Nurse helps save Dublin bus driver during onboard medical emergency

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 07:01 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A nurse came to the rescue of a bus driver who appeared to be having a cardiac arrest in Dublin earlier.

It happened on O'Connell Street at the height of rush hour this morning.

File photo of O'Connell Street

The quick-thinking nurse, Aoife McGivney, moved the driver's legs off the accelerator and the bus slowly came to a halt.

With the help of other passengers, Ms McGivney lifted the driver onto the footpath to carry out CPR.

READ MORE: Tánaiste confirms work to finalise Cork event centre funding is ongoing

Ms McGivney works at the Mater Hospital.

"Passengers were all very good, they all came out as well, they were trying to do different cycles," she said.

"I was taking the lead for the first few cycles and then a guard that was passing by started CPR as well. Then the ambulance got there and the fire brigade.

I went to get my coat after they'd brought him away in the ambulance and the guard had passed on to me that he was alive and talking. We were able to get him back.

More on this topic

Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald put forward for European vote selection

Supreme Court appeal waiting times slashed, report reveals

Luke Perry fans remember actor as ‘heartthrob of a generation’

Latest: Health Minister thanks emergency services after being targeted for second time in a month


KEYWORDS

DublinHealthBus

More in this Section

Serious fire safety issues found at Kerry nursing home

Eddie Collins, former Fine Gael minister and TD, dies aged 78

Developer calls for ban on politicians objecting to housing projects

Facebook page set up urging US to keep murderers of Limerick's Jason Corbett behind bars


Lifestyle

As Pete Davidson moves on from Ariana Grande: 7 emotional stages of seeing an ex with someone new

Inspired by the European Indoor Championships? Here’s what field events can do for your fitness

5 post-workout mistakes you didn’t know you were making

Irish women to be celebrated at 'The Business of Books' ahead of International Women's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »