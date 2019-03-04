'We were able to get him back': Nurse helps save Dublin bus driver during onboard medical emergency

A nurse came to the rescue of a bus driver who appeared to be having a cardiac arrest in Dublin earlier.

It happened on O'Connell Street at the height of rush hour this morning.

File photo of O'Connell Street

The quick-thinking nurse, Aoife McGivney, moved the driver's legs off the accelerator and the bus slowly came to a halt.

With the help of other passengers, Ms McGivney lifted the driver onto the footpath to carry out CPR.

Ms McGivney works at the Mater Hospital.

"Passengers were all very good, they all came out as well, they were trying to do different cycles," she said.

"I was taking the lead for the first few cycles and then a guard that was passing by started CPR as well. Then the ambulance got there and the fire brigade.