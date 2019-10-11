News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We want flesh on the bone': Teachers pressure McHugh to end 'pay discrimination' for recent hires

'We want flesh on the bone': Teachers pressure McHugh to end 'pay discrimination' for recent hires
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 07:58 AM

Members of the Teachers Union of Ireland have voted to strike by an "overwhelming" 92% to 8%.

Union leaders say they will act "strategically" to put pressure on the Government to increase pay for recent hires.

New secondary school teachers hired since 2011 have been on a lower pay scale than their more senior colleagues. Their union is demanding they be put on the same pay as their senior colleagues.

TUI president Seamus Lahart said they want to see action from Education Minister Joe McHugh.

"We will use this mandate at the most appropriate time in the most effective manner to end discrimination," he said.

"We are facing into a year of elections and we do intend to make pay discrimination an issue for every politician facing the electorate next year.

"Minister McHugh has told us he is intent on solving the issue, but we have seen no practical moves towards that...We want to see flesh on the bone."

READ MORE

'Very unfair' that Ireland has highest obesity rate, yet poorest access to treatment


More in this Section

'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was', says daughter of Frankie Devlin'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was', says daughter of Frankie Devlin

Taoiseach announces HIV PrEP programme will begin next monthTaoiseach announces HIV PrEP programme will begin next month

'Sickening': McDowell calls on Murphy to probe any role Housing dept had in 'protection money' racket'Sickening': McDowell calls on Murphy to probe any role Housing dept had in 'protection money' racket

More than 1 in 10 fires started maliciously this yearMore than 1 in 10 fires started maliciously this year


Lifestyle

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »