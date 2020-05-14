'We still want to see progress,' says Dr Holohan as Covid-19 cases rise by 426

The coronavirus death toll here has risen to 1,506 after a further 10 deaths were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of one death. The figure of 1,506 deaths reflects this.

There have been 426 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total in Ireland since the outbreak began to 23,827.

Today's number is a fairly substantial jump in new cases from yesterday's 159.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said many of them are “not cases that have arisen in the last short period of time.”

He said there was a delay in notifications at one hospital in the south of the country, which meant the figures built up without the National Public Health Emergency being aware of them.

Without those numbers, Dr Holohan said, we would be where he expected, around 140 cases today.

Dr Holohan said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and have given further advice to Government.

We still want to see progress over the coming days.

"We need to continue our physical distancing and hygiene measures if we are to continue to suppress the spread of the disease.”

In the North, another five Covid-19 deaths were announced earlier today by the North's Department of Health.

It brings the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the North to 454 and means that 1,960 patients have died from the virus on the island of Ireland.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “All indicators of the spread of Covid-19 are decreasing, including the average number of cases per day, number of people in hospital and ICU, admissions to ICU and number of reported deaths per day.

“This is reinforced by our estimate reproduction number which is currently stable between 0.4 and 0.6.

"We will be monitoring this figure and the overall number of infections in the population very closely over the coming weeks.”

The HPSC also released data up to midnight on Tuesday, May 12, when there were 23,259 cases.

It reveals: 57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,053 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,308 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,348 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,249 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

It comes as the Health Minister Simon Harris revealed earlier today that the reproductive rate for Covid-19 in the Republic is now "remarkably stable".

Minister Harris said the reproductive rate - which refers to the average number of people likely to be infected by each confirmed coronavirus case - is now down to 0.4 to 0.6.

The Government will tomorrow decide on whether to move to first phase of easing coronavirus restrictions from next week.